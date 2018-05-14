Saints sign two undrafted rookies, waive four players

Getty Images

The Saints confirmed Monday that they signed a couple of veteran players — tackle Michael Ola and defensive tackle Jay Bromley — after tryouts at their rookie minicamp and also announced the addition of a pair of undrafted rookies.

Linebacker KeShun Freeman comes to New Orleans after spending the last four years at Georgia Tech. He made 45 starts over those four seasons and left school with 159 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

The Saints also signed former Marshall tight end Ryan Yurachek, although a position switch appears to be in the cards as they list him as a fullback in the release about the signing. He caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns and tied a school record by catching at least one pass in 42 straight games.

To make room for the new players, the Saints waived linebacker Adam Bighill, offensive lineman Daronte Bouldin, defensive backs Rickey Jefferson and Bradley Sylve. Bighill played three games for the Saints last season and is the only one of the four with regular season experience.