Say goodbye to your friendly neighborhood bookie

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Today is the day that bookies throughout America have dreaded.

On the surface, those who have been taking illegal bets on sporting events should be relieved that the primary impediment to legalization has been cleared. But few bookies ever get busted for taking bets; other illegal activities and/or income tax irregularities tend to be the things that get those who serve as the mom-and-pop “house” the wrong kind of jackpot.

Once gambling is legal in a given state, the state will have a clear incentive to protect its state-run gambling program by keeping people from placing bets elsewhere. Which will give the state something it never previously had. Namely, the state will have a clear financial incentive to wipe out competition.

Bookies will become the competition. And some bookies may still try to operate in conjunction with legalized sports betting program, enhanced risks notwithstanding.

Indeed, traditional bookies will continue to serve one specific subset of the betting public: Those who want to bet on credit. While this could increase the incidence of broken thumbs and/or kneecaps, those who would gladly (or otherwise) pay on Tuesday for a hamburger today will still be looking for a way to bet.

And if there’s a demand, a supply will exist. Increased risks of incarceration notwithstanding.

  2. Bookies aren’t going anywhere… Bet on Sunday, pay on Thursday has worked for decades. In fact, once more casual betters become addicted to the juice, and realize that losing a 1pm game chasing it with a 4pm game, and get deeper into what is a losing proposition will only propel the degenerate gamblers to the bookie. This is a win/win for them. They aren’t looking for someone who bets once or twice a year.

  3. People will need an incentive to alter their habits from bookies and offshore sites. If the states try to implement higher take out percentages the current betters will stay where they are. The states will need to implement the same or lower percentages.

  4. Bookies have several advantages that the casino book can’t offer: bets on credit (no prepost issue), available 24/7, IRS who?, and ambiance.

  5. Here is something that states have yet to figure out, once a business model gets entrenched, habit-wise, timing-wise, and knowing the personnel, its next to impossible to knock them out of business. Sure, the legal betting system will attract some dollars but its likely the novice or the occasional bettor, the hard-core NFL bettor isn’t changing for anything and since when did the legality of it ever enter their mind?

  6. If you want to bet, Why on earth would you not want to bet online when it becomes as accessible in the US as it is in the UK? Every bookie has apps, you get targeted adverts based on what you bet on, in play betting, more markets than you can imagine, instant payout (nearly). Why would anyone stick to betting with someone at the end of the road when you have the above?

    Plus it’s 100% safe, and you’re not going to have your car taken away from you (unless you are an idiot and take out a separate loan)

