Say goodbye to your friendly neighborhood bookie

Getty Images

Today is the day that bookies throughout America have dreaded.

On the surface, those who have been taking illegal bets on sporting events should be relieved that the primary impediment to legalization has been cleared. But few bookies ever get busted for taking bets; other illegal activities and/or income tax irregularities tend to be the things that get those who serve as the mom-and-pop “house” the wrong kind of jackpot.

Once gambling is legal in a given state, the state will have a clear incentive to protect its state-run gambling program by keeping people from placing bets elsewhere. Which will give the state something it never previously had. Namely, the state will have a clear financial incentive to wipe out competition.

Bookies will become the competition. And some bookies may still try to operate in conjunction with legalized sports betting program, enhanced risks notwithstanding.

Indeed, traditional bookies will continue to serve one specific subset of the betting public: Those who want to bet on credit. While this could increase the incidence of broken thumbs and/or kneecaps, those who would gladly (or otherwise) pay on Tuesday for a hamburger today will still be looking for a way to bet.

And if there’s a demand, a supply will exist. Increased risks of incarceration notwithstanding.