Seahawks add tight end Clayton Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks signed tight end Clayton Wilson to fill out their 90-man roster. The team had an open roster spot after waiving quarterback Stephen Morris on Friday.

Wilson took part in Seattle’s rookie mini-camp last weekend as a tryout player. He becomes the sixth player to take part in that camp as a tryout player to earn a roster spot with the team. He joins wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow, safety Tevon Mutcherson, center Marcus Henry, guard Avery Young and tackle Nick Callender.

Wilson Wilson recorded 80 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns during his career at Division II Northwest Missouri State. He joins Ed Dickson, Will Dissly, Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes as tight ends on the Seahawks’ roster.