Six to 10 states could have sports betting programs by Week One

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
The floodgates are open, but it may take a little time for the water to get through.

In the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for states to adopt sports wagering, a sports media executive with knowledge of the overall betting landscape and dynamics has predicted to PFT that six to 10 states will have sports betting programs in place before the NFL regular season begins.

With sporting events happening virtually every day, any delay results in money being lost. That’s why states like West Virginia were wise to adopt a sports wagering bill before the Supreme Court decision (but will be the opposite of wise if it wedges a money-for-nothing “integrity fee” onto the bill).

Eventually, most if not all states will get in on the act, especially as they start to see how sports wagering performs in states that have it. The looming explosion of wagers on all forms of sports should result in a major uptick in interest in these sports. This could make gambling, as the executive described it, the biggest development in sports media in our lifetime.

  1. If they can’t do it In person , they will do it online . States might as well profit from it .

  6. I think before any new state ever get it going the law makers in each state will first have to figure how they can manipulate the numbers so their pockets stay full.

  7. I don’t bet on sports ( I’m horrible at it) so I can’t say if this a good or bad idea. Legal or not, people are going to bet I do have a lot of friends that bet and doubt they will change who they bet with. If a casino is in an area where their pro team is doing good , the casino could take a bath just on straight up bets alone. I’m about the worst judge of sports betting there is. I agree with Mike. Local casinos with pro teams really could get hammered

  nobledictator1278 says:

    May 14, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    I can hear folks already talking about not having gov in lives of people. But this seems like such a slippery slope. This feels like a pandora’s box to me.

    I live in Michigan and there are 3 state regulated Casino’s in the City OF Detroit, and there are 19 Native American run Casino’s as well. You literally can not drive an hour without seeing a Casino here. Not to mention the fact that every store sells lotto tickets, that there are still some horse tracks that along with bars have ” charity ” card rooms. Also, the fact that sports gambling happens ALL THE TIME either online offshore, or with traditionally illegal bookies.

    Or, you can drive from downtown Detroit over the border to Windsor Ontario and go to Casino Windsor that has a sports book already.

    If ALL gambling were illegal, maybe an argument against sports gambling would hold water.

  9. Two bets I have routinely cashed over the years:
    Pittsburgh Home Opener laying the points and the Yankees at home on Sundays. Prob a 9-% strike rate. Can;t wait until Cali opens the books.

