States will need flexibility when it comes to setting odds for local teams

Getty Images

The good news? States can now have sports betting. The bad news? State can now have sports betting.

States and/or those who will have the ability to take bets in a given state will need to be smart when it comes to setting odds — especially when it comes to bets involving local teams.

In and around Pittsburgh, for example, the locals will be inclined to bet the Steelers no matter the odds. Which means that it will be much harder for the house to achieve the broader goal of equal betting on each team. Which means that there will need to be local adjustments constantly made to the decisions made by sports books in Las Vegas.

And the sports books in Las Vegas can attest to the problem of too many wagers being placed on the home team. Local fans, swept up by the excitement of having an NHL franchise, bet heavily on the Golden Knights. As a result, the casinos have been losing money on the winning team — and they’ll lose big if the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, especially since at one point the odds were set at 500-1.

Even without local bias affecting the action, states can easily screw this up. In 1976, Delaware took a bath over bad betting lines. That’s why most states will have outside entities handle the action, with the state simply getting a cut. Either way, whoever is setting the odds will be facing unique challenges based on the betting trends involving the local teams.

In most states, the sports books will quickly become fans of every team that local team is playing. They’ll particularly become fans of any team that the locals love to hate.