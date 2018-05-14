Supreme Court opens door to state-sanctioned sports betting

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
Bettors who wanted to gamble on sports legally have long had limited options to do so in the United States, but that is about to change.

The United States Supreme Court has ruled in favor of New Jersey in the state’s challenge to the federal law known as The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The law barred states from legalizing gambling on sporting events with the notable exception of Nevada and less notable exceptions for sports lotteries in three other states.

The court’s ruling that the law is unconstitutional, which came by a 7-2 vote, sets the stage for states to start allowing gambling on sports. How that will be implemented from state to state remains to be seen, but the amount of money on the table will lead many of them to make risking a few bucks on your favorite team a fairly easy undertaking.

Professional sports leagues have expressed an interest in getting a cut of that action as well, although NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did not elaborate on the league’s plans for expanded sports betting in the United States when asked about it in March.

  2. The NFL is against gambling, they proved that with mandated injury reports, fantasy football, putting a team in Vegas, and trying to put one in London. They won’t take this lying down – lying in every other way maybe, but not down.

  8. MN just voted against this a few weeks ago. Mark it down here (@oldtakesexposed), MN will be the last state by years to allow this. Hell, we just started to be able to buy booze on Sundays…….So dumb………

  10. About time. One less item on a long list of unnecessary prohibited activities our fine gov’t chooses to restrict on our behalf for questionable reasons. If this was truly a “free country” this headline would never have been necessary.

    “Free citizens” should be granted to ability to engage in sports betting if they choose. It isn’t the responsibility of any American gov’t to prohibit activity that doesn’t harm anyone.

  12. Be careful of what you wish for. I find sports much more enjoyable with making up ridiculous conspiracy theories on why the team I bet on didn’t show up to play on the day that I bet on them.

    Somebody cheated. It wasn’t my fault. I’m not wrong, I only lost because….(enter something nefarious).

    That could alienate sports. If I’ve learned anything in this post 911 America it’s that nobody is ever wrong. If you may be wrong deny it and double down. Vegas is going to make a killing because of the modern American mentality. Double down. I’m going to eventually win because I am right. Enjoy but remember that nobody is going to stop you but yourself.
    Proceed with caution.

  13. Get ready for domestic violence, divorce cases to increase after people start to lose money. Gambling corrodes moral fabric of society.

