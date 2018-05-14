Team tweets DeAngelo Hall has “not yet officially” retired

getty images

DeAngelo Hall is retiring . . . unless he isn’t.

The team tweeted Monday night that “DeAngelo Hall has not yet officially decided to retire despite reports.” It did not offer further explanation.

It simply could mean Hall has not officially submitted his retirement papers. Or maybe it means he’s reconsidering? But then, he’d have to find some team willing to give him a contract.

So it seems unlikely that Hall will attempt a “comeback.”

A report earlier Monday quoted Hall saying, “I’m done.” The defensive back added that he was weighing offers to join a front office or work in TV.

Hall, 34, currently is a free agent. He played only eight games the past two seasons and 22 the past four as he battled injuries.

He played 171 games in 15 seasons with Washington, Oakland and Atlanta.