Texans sign rookie free agents Kendall Calhoun, Nick Thurman among many moves

The Texans made a bevy of moves official Monday.

They announced their claim of quarterback Stephen Morris off waivers from the Seahawks.

Houston also signed tackle Kendall Calhoun, a rookie free agent from the University of Cincinnati, and defensive end Nick Thurman, a rookie free agent from the University of Houston.

The Texans waived two players in corresponding moves, cutting first-year receiver Montay Crockett and rookie defensive end Jalen Wilkerson.

They placed guard K.J. Malone, a rookie from LSU, on the reserve/retired list.

The Texans also made the move of guard Jeff Allen to the physically unable to perform list official. They also placed second-year defensive end Matthew Godin on PUP.