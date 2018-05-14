Titans sign five players after tryouts

AP

The Titans have made changes to their roster after the conclusion of their three-day rookie minicamp.

Five players will join the roster after trying out for the team over the weekend. They are defensive back Joseph Este, tight end Anthony Firkser, linebacker Robert Spillane, linebacker Tobenna Okeke, and defensive lineman Connor Flagel.

Este played nearby at Tennessee-Martin and had 129 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions over the course of his college career. Firkser has spent time with the Chiefs and Jets while the other three were undrafted this year.

The Titans also said goodbye to four players. Quarterback Tyler Ferguson, defensive back Ryan McKinley, defensive back Elijaah Goins and running back Larry Rose will be moving on.