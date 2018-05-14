Washington signs three college free agents

Getty Images

Washington announced the signings of three college free agents, getting center Casey Dunn, linebacker Vontae Diggs and receiver Darvin Kidsy under contract. The team waived receiver Mikah Holder and center Sean Welsh in corresponding moves.

Washington designated Welsh as leaving the team. He announced last week he was retiring from football.

Diggs made 183 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss in his 36-game career at Connecticut.

Dunn graduated from Jacksonville State and transferred to Auburn, where he made nine starts at center last season.

Kidsy played 47 games in his college career at North Texas and Texas Southern. He had 512 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season at Texas Southern and added a long punt return of 61 yards. Kidsy also received a tryout at the Browns’ rookie minicamp.