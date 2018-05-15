49ers claim C.J. Goodwin off waivers

Getty Images

Cornerback C.J. Goodwin is getting to see a good bit of the country this offseason.

He opened it as a member of the Cardinals, moved on to the Giants after being waived in early May and is now joining the 49ers. Goodwin was waived by the Giants on Monday and claimed by the Niners on Tuesday.

Goodwin broke into the league as a wide receiver with the Steelers in 2014, but was converted to cornerback by the Falcons a couple of years later. He played in 26 games for Atlanta in 2016 and 2017 and closed out last season with two appearances for the Cardinals.

The 49ers waived wide receiver DeAndre Carter to make room for Goodwin on their roster. He spent last season on their practice squad.