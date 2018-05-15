49ers sign defensive lineman Blaine Woodson

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers signed undrafted free agent defensive lineman Blaine Woodson on Tuesday.

Woodson took part in the 49ers rookie mini-camp as a tryout player two weeks ago.

He was a four-year starter at the University of Delaware, appearing in 45 total games with 44 starts. Woodson recorded 159 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, an interception, a pass defended and one forced fumble.

Woodson’s addition was part of a trio of roster moves the 49ers made Tuesday, including added cornerback C.J. Goodwin off waivers and waiving wide receiver DeAndre Carter.