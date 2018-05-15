Adam Jones says he’s 100 percent after groin surgery

Getty Images

Cornerback Adam Jones became a free agent in March when the Bengals opted against picking up his $5.5 million option for the 2018 season, but his market has been quiet due to the groin surgery he had shortly after the end of Cincinnati’s season.

According to Jones, things are starting to pick up. Jones said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s recovered from the surgery and has been talking to teams about coming aboard.

“I had groin surgery the week after the Super Bowl,” Jones said. “I’m finally 100 percent from that, just got cleared by the doctors. Running full speed. Have been in contact with several teams, I expect it to pick up in the coming weeks.”

When the Bengals announced that they were passing on Jones’ option, they suggested he could be back with a reduced salary. It’s not clear if that remains an option, but Cincinnati and the rest of the teams in the league should have a better idea of remaining needs and wants after going through OTAs over the next month.