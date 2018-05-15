Arie Kouandjio to have quad surgery this week

Getty Images

Arie Kouandjio went for a second opinion on his quad injury and the result is going be a trip to the operating room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Washington guard will have surgery on his partially torn quad later this week.

Initial reports about Kouandjio’s injury left open the possibility that he would miss the whole season. His exact recovery time is expected to be known after the surgery, but Rapoport reports that it will be “several months” under any circumstances.

Kouandjio started the final six games last season. Washington recently re-signed Shawn Lauvao and he will likely get a long look as Brandon Scherff‘s partner up front this season.