Getty Images

The Bills continue to look around for help along the fringes of their roster.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Buccaneers free agent defensive end Ryan Russell is visiting the Bills tomorrow.

Russell wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent, so he’s been available for some time.

The 26-year-old Russell had three sacks the previous two seasons with the Buccaneers. He entered the league in 2015 with the Cowboys, as a fifth-rounder from Purdue.