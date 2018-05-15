Brandon Graham recently underwent ankle surgery

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham recently underwent surgery on his right ankle, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. Graham could miss all of Philadelphia’s organized team activities.

The procedure promotes healing on high ankle sprains, per McManus.

Graham injured his ankle in a Christmas night game against the Raiders. He played through the injury, making a strip sack of Tom Brady to preserve the Super Bowl LII victory for the Eagles.

He currently is wearing a protective boot.

Graham made a career-high 9.5 sacks last season.