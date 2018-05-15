Browns claim Anthony Fabiano, Avery Gennesy

Getty Images

The Browns claimed offensive linemen Anthony Fabiano and Avery Gennesy off waivers Tuesday. Cleveland waived punter Michael Carrizosa and offensive lineman Christian Schneider in corresponding moves.

The Colts waived Fabiano on Monday. He originally entered the NFL with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Harvard.

Fabiano appeared in four games with one start with the Browns in 2016 before they waived him during final roster cuts in 2017. He saw action in five games with one start with the Colts last year. Fabiano also has spent time on the practice squads of Washington, the Giants and the Patriots.

The Jaguars cut Gennesy on Monday. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2017, signing with the Jaguars. Gennesy spent part of last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

The Browns signed Carrizosa as an undrafted free agent May 4. They signed Schneider as free agent January 31.