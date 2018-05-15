Chargers sign Nelson Spruce

Getty Images

The Chargers made an addition to their wide receiver group on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed Nelson Spruce to their 90-man roster. Spruce worked out for the team earlier in the day.

Spruce’s signing brings him back to Los Angeles, although not with the team he played for during his first stint in the city. Spruce signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time on the active roster without getting into any games. He was waived last September and spent time on the Bears practice squad and the Chiefs offseason roster before landing with the Chargers.

Spruce, who holds most University of Colorado receiving records of note, joins a group fronted by Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin. They also drafted Dylan Cantrell in the sixth round this year.