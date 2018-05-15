Colts swap out defensive backs after tryout

Getty Images

The Colts found a safety they liked over the weekend, or at least one they liked more than a guy they signed a month ago.

The team announced they had signed undrafted safety Michael Cirino, and released cornerback Kenneth Acker.

Cirino participated in last week’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He played at noted college football hotbeds Adams State (where he may or may not have played with Stan Gable) and Ventura College.

Acker was signed in April. He’s played in 40 games, including 15 starts during stints with the Chiefs and 49ers.