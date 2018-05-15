David Tepper isn’t a Donald Trump fan

AP

The tensions between the National Football League and the Commander-in-Chief won’t be subsiding when the newest member of the club officially gets made.

Billionaire David Tepper has spoken out publicly on multiple occasions regarding President Donald Trump. Chances are that Tepper eventually will do it again.

“Whether I like the person or not I’m not going to get into that,” Tepper recently said while speaking at Carnegie Mellon University, via SI.com, “although I did call him a demented, narcissistic scumbag. And if you look up demented, narcissistic scumbag, you’ll see my name calling Trump that. Just Google those three words.”

We did. And it does.

Here’s the full quote, from an appearance by Tepper on CNBC less than a month before the 2016 election: “You have one person with questionable judgment and the other person may be demented, narcissistic and a scumbag. Not saying which one’s which. You can make your own decision on that.”

Tepper’s decision seems to be less about ideology and more about pragmatism and practicality.

“This is a guy, and you talk about calamity, this is a guy that has to remind himself on the podium to stay on message,” Tepper said on CNBC before the election, via SI.com. “‘Stay on message, Donald. Stay on message.’ The reason people are nervous about this guy is, is he going to get in the Oval Office and say, ‘Don’t press that button, Donald. Don’t press that red button.’ It could be dangerous. I don’t want a guy that talks like that to himself after he’s reminding himself to stay on message.

“It makes people nervous. And that’s economics. If the world’s destroyed, I don’t have anything. So that’s not good for me.”

That’s a very correct statement. If there’s no world, Tepper will lose everything. Along with everyone else.

For now, he’ll likely soon be acquiring the Panthers. Which gives him one more thing he’ll lose if the world is destroyed.