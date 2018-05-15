David Tepper isn’t a Donald Trump fan

Posted by Mike Florio on May 15, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
AP

The tensions between the National Football League and the Commander-in-Chief won’t be subsiding when the newest member of the club officially gets made.

Billionaire David Tepper has spoken out publicly on multiple occasions regarding President Donald Trump. Chances are that Tepper eventually will do it again.

“Whether I like the person or not I’m not going to get into that,” Tepper recently said while speaking at Carnegie Mellon University, via SI.com, “although I did call him a demented, narcissistic scumbag. And if you look up demented, narcissistic scumbag, you’ll see my name calling Trump that. Just Google those three words.”

We did. And it does.

Here’s the full quote, from an appearance by Tepper on CNBC less than a month before the 2016 election: “You have one person with questionable judgment and the other person may be demented, narcissistic and a scumbag. Not saying which one’s which. You can make your own decision on that.”

Tepper’s decision seems to be less about ideology and more about pragmatism and practicality.

“This is a guy, and you talk about calamity, this is a guy that has to remind himself on the podium to stay on message,” Tepper said on CNBC before the election, via SI.com. “‘Stay on message, Donald. Stay on message.’ The reason people are nervous about this guy is, is he going to get in the Oval Office and say, ‘Don’t press that button, Donald. Don’t press that red button.’ It could be dangerous. I don’t want a guy that talks like that to himself after he’s reminding himself to stay on message.

“It makes people nervous. And that’s economics. If the world’s destroyed, I don’t have anything. So that’s not good for me.”

That’s a very correct statement. If there’s no world, Tepper will lose everything. Along with everyone else.

For now, he’ll likely soon be acquiring the Panthers. Which gives him one more thing he’ll lose if the world is destroyed.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “David Tepper isn’t a Donald Trump fan

  4. I like Tepper more and more. However, he now has to remember that his Panthers fanbase are the buckle of the Bible Belt and 75%+ worship Trump.

  6. Except we’re almost halfway and we are making peace with the biggest group that could threaten us all. N Korea. Economy is up as well. No troops have been deployed, no embassies have been sacked.

    Sorry you have personal issues with the guy, I think he’s a slimey too, but I think he does act in the best interest of the country, and that’s the difference between him and Hilary. Hilary is just as slimey but will act purely in her own interest and sell us all down the tubes, evidenced by her inability to even come out and thank her base when she lost.

  11. The 7th overall pick who has been paid millions had 11 catches his first season and he’s carrying on about “haters”? Snowflake.

  12. Worry about your team Mr Tepper. You seem to be doing just fine under Donald Trump as are the rest of us, Unemployment down, stock market up, N. Korea caving, etc, etc. You best worry about whether your team can win cause the rest of us already are.

    Cue the haters in 3…2…1.

  15. I’ve hated presidential candidates in the past and have only truly thought a few would be amazing presidents. At this point in my life I think it’s safe to say that no president can really effect my life that much. Sure, some small things might be slightly effected but in general my quality of life would be the exact same right now had Clinton or an independent won.

    Thumbs up if you agree that our government’s structure prevents any president from effecting our lives significantly. I’m talking about overall life too.

  17. As a New Yorker, the whole world gets to see what we’ve seen for decades. A fraud. Doesn’t pay his bills, uses shell companies to pay his mastercard with his visa and go bankrupt how many times? A philanderer, me me me me me me guy. What a tool.

    But his ‘base’ is blind as a bat.

    I’m a retired cop, so don’t start with the libtard crap. I want change too. But not the way he’s doing it. The RNC and his base calls everyone who does not agree with everything he does a libtard or whatever. Uneducated morons.

    Hope the midterm elections nullify his ability to be ‘effective’. His ineffectiveness will be the best thing for all of us. So we can watch him cry and act like the child that he is.

    Peace Prize. LOL. How about one phone call from China is all it took. One more blast and the mountain would collapse, anyway. Trump makes Nixon and Harding look like Washington and Lincoln.

  19. All he does is keep on winning-that’s what matters. There are always going to be people blind with hate, but all he does is move forward and betters America.

  21. He isn’t wrong is he? Presidents by nature are egotistical and a bit narcissistic, but this president is flat out loco.

  22. Michael E says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:54 am
    So I’m sure he will give back his tax cut.
    _________________________________________________

    Right. I bet this dude’s tax cut could pay to fix up a lot of roads and bridges…

  23. I don’t particularly care for Trump neither, but in which way is this football related? Or should we now know how every NFL owner feel about him?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!