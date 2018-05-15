DeAngelo Hall still retired, just didn’t want to announce it yet

Getty Images

Washington defensive back DeAngelo Hall is still finished playing football.

But the timeline of the announcement might not have been what he or his team wanted, which led to some confusion yesterday when he started talking about it.

The saga began yesterday morning at teammate Ryan Kerrigan‘s golf tournament, when he told John Keim of ESPN.com he was weighing whether to join a front office or pursue broadcasting jobs, but added: “I’m not playing. That’s for damn sure,”

That led the team to announce that he “has not yet officially retired,” which only really created confusion.

Hall went on to do a radio interview on 106.7 The Fan to try to clarify, saying he didn’t want to make any big announcement during Kerrigan’s event, but adding that he wasn’t misquoted either.

“Am I done playing football?” Hall said, via the Washington Post. “I’m probably 95 percent sure I’m done playing football. But I wanted to do it the right way. I wanted to give the . . . organization the respect they deserve and obviously do it with them when the time was right. . . . And I wanted to do it at a press conference. I was in L.A. with NFL Network a couple weeks ago and I wanted to do it then, but the time wasn’t right. [Former Cowboys tight end] Jason Witten had just announced. I didn’t want to take anything away from him.

“I just wanted to wait for the right opportunity for myself to do it. I wanted my one last hurrah. I didn’t want to announce it over social media or anywhere else besides in that . . . building that I spent the last 10 years of my career on stage with the group of guys who brought me there.”

He said he’s talked to a number of different outlets about possible jobs, and there’s a sense Washington would bring him in for some role if he wanted to work for a team.

None of this takes away from the fact his 14-year-career was very good, as he was once one of the top corners in the game, and transitioned to safety late in his career before injuries took their toll. He finished his career with 43 interceptions, and returned five of them for touchdowns. And now that he’s talked about it at least twice, it’s hard to imagine how much more ground there is to cover at any potential press conference.