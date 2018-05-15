Eagles sign LaRoy Reynolds, waive Dominick Sanders

Getty Images

The Eagles signed linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, the team announced Tuesday. They waived safety Dominick Sanders in a corresponding move.

Reynolds, 26, saw action in nine games for the Falcons last season, making seven tackles.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2013, signing with the Jaguars. Reynolds spent more than two seasons in Jacksonville before the Bears signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2015.

Reynolds has played in 68 career games with seven starts.