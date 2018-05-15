Falcons sign Jason Hall, waive Terrence Magee

Getty Images

The Falcons signed rookie free agent Jason Hall on Tuesday. They waived running back Terrence Magee in a corresponding move.

Hall originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted college free agent. But Seattle waived him last week.

In four seasons at the University of Texas, Hall made 162 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Magee, 25, played two games for the Falcons last season and has seen action in seven in his three-year career. He has five career carries for 17 yards.

He also has spent time with the Browns, Seahawks, Rams and Ravens. Magee played three games with the Ravens in 2015 and two games with the Seahawks in 2016.