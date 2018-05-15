Forrest Lamp had knee procedure during comeback from torn ACL

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is trying to win over doubters after not doing much during his rookie season.

Williams may have fallen short of expectations, but the first-round pick did get on the field. That’s more than second-round guard Forrest Lamp was able to do after tearing his ACL during training camp.

The last update on Lamp’s condition came in February when he said he had started running and “feeling really good.” Lamp hasn’t gotten full clearance for football activities over the last three months and Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that a “minor procedure” on the knee has contributed to the lack of clearance.

Wyche adds that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Lamp has started some drills and it sounds like the expectation is that he’ll be ready to go for training camp. Assuming that’s the case, he will be the favorite to start at right guard and join Williams in trying for the kind of impact the team hoped to get from their top two picks last year.