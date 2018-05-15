Fun with prop bets, part one

Getty Images

Tuesday’s PFT Live was largely devoted to Monday’s landmark Supreme Court ruling that opens the floodgates (and/or Pandora’s box) for gambling, along with the ramifications of the potentially dramatic change to the sports landscape. Along the way, and in the spirit of many games of chance to come, we put took at stab at some prop best for the 2018 season.

Part one focuses on whether Carson Wentz or Andrew Luck will start more games in 2018, but it begins with Chris Simms getting everyone (including himself) confused on the question of whether the Browns will have more wins than the Patriots have losses.

Give it a listen, see if you understand it, and then explain in the comments whether you do.