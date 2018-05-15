Jason Witten thinks Dez Bryant will be a Packer

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 15, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

The most famous catch of Dez Bryant‘s career was a non-catch in Green Bay. Now he may get many more chances to catch passes in Green Bay.

That’s the word from former teammate Jason Witten, who said on Adam Schefter’s podcast that he’s expecting Bryant to end up with the Packers.

“I think he’s going to end up going to the Green Bay Packers,” Witten said, via the Star-Telegram. “I think that’s a great spot for him. Aaron Rodgers, he throws that back-shoulder throw so well, and Dez [can have] great chemistry with a good quarterback that can put the ball wherever he wants.”

The Packers have already made two big changes to their passing game, with the departure of Jordy Nelson and the arrival of Jimmy Graham, and Witten thinks Bryant could be a huge plus.

“I still think Dez can still high-point the football as good as any other wide receiver in the National Football League,” Witten said. “You partner him up with Jimmy Graham and Aaron Rodgers, and I think that offense can put up a lot of points. . . . I think it’s a win-win for the Packers.”

Bryant has not drawn much interest since the Cowboys cut him. Perhaps the Packers are the team to give his career a second act.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Jason Witten thinks Dez Bryant will be a Packer

  3. If the Packers are going to have 3 high-paid receivers wish they would’ve kept Jordy, instead. Don’t think this will happen. Rodgers will continue making stars of the young guys at #3,4 & 5 over the next few years.

  4. After watching All or Nothing I can see why he hasn’t drawn much interest. That one conversation he had with an assistant coach does not come off well for him. Talk about a bad edit for someone. I hope he signs on somewhere because when he is good he is fun to watch.

  5. If her is looking for a one year contract at a deal to show he still has it – then I would like to see Green Bay bring him in. As long as he can keep his ‘tude in line. Green Bay is a place that doesnt let attitudes control the locker room though. Just ask Martelius. I think it would be a good trial. More Rodgers weapons. While giving the young group a WR’s a year to get up to speed as well. Hmmm – interesting.

  7. Lmao. He will have Kizer throwing to him most of the season after Minnesota’s Defense lights up Mr Patrick.

  9. Dez is no dummy. He will wait until some team loses their guy to injury, all of a sudden he is worth more and more. That said, I am not sad he is gone from my team. I really do think he is a good guy, and that all his BS comes from a passion for winning. I also think he is his own worst enemy and never overcame the demons from his childhood. It’s a shame, he could have been one of the all time greats. I wish him nothing but the best.

  10. Green Bay won’t take him unless he is cheap. As a Vikings fan I wouldn’t even care about this signing. Rodgers is good with whoever he has at receiver. They could get someone off the street and they would do fine. I think Xavier Rhodes would be able to handle Dez easily.

  13. I wouldn’t be against it. He wouldn’t be the first player to be regenerated late in his career. He will need to keep his mouth shut and his nose clean. That won’t be easy for him and a big risk for the Packers. Ask Aaron. See what he thinks.

  14. Playing with Rodgers could do wonders for his career resurrection. Vet minimum plus an agreement from Packers not to franchise him should suffice

  15. The year he was drafted everyone thought Denver was stupid for not taking him and taking Demaryius instead. I think Denver definitely won on that one.

  16. That’s why the Packers just invested 3 draft picks at WR in April. All three are relatively tall (6’3″ or taller), and two of the three are burners. Now, none of that translates into production in Year 1 but why would the Packers hold back the development of 3 draft picks just to accommodate a Diva?

    Anything is possible, this one is very unlikely.

  18. Dez needs to realize at this point his value is dropping daily. If he wants to cash in, his best chance is to sign a moderate one year deal with a team that puts him in the best position to be personally successful next year and be able to increase his value going into the next FA period. Otherwise he’s going to be waiting for a big payday that just won’t come. His skills are declining, he carries baggage and his suitors have already started to move on.

  22. Boy the fanbase is going to be really pissed if they give Dez the same money Jordy got in Oakland.

  23. It gets pretty cold in Green Bay. I don’t see Dez, who’s probably going to have to close to the minimum at this point, playing in the cold for cheap.

  24. I have absolutely no desire for that train wreck to happen.
    Dez simply wouldn’t be a good fit in that locker room or on this team.
    His skill level just doesn’t excuse his temperament or his explosive personality.
    I honestly wonder if it ever did.

    If Green Bay truly wanted an aging wide receiver with diminishing skills, they would have just redone Jordy’s contract with a more comparable number.
    A far better teammate, who already fit into the offense and still had significant value on the field.

    Dez should just sit tight and wait for the inevitable preseason injury and for some GM to push the panic button.
    It always happens sooner or later and then everybody can just sit back and enjoy the spectacle.
    And you can believe, it will be a spectacle.

  27. Viking fans showing their insecurity. Don’t worry about Dez to the Pack. They already have Adams, Cobb, Graham. Add to that rookies Moore, Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown. All above 6’4 and lightning fast. There are already plenty of weapons on hand for the NFL’s top QB to play with.

    Dez may be a afterthought pick up on the cheap for The Pack but they don’t need him.

    Get ready to look up at Green Bay all season Viking fans. 5 of the last 8 North titles and just keep getting better. Road to #14 World Championship has already begun.

  29. When it comes to guys like Dez and Adrian Peterson, it’s not a question of where they fit, it’s a question of how much they want to make. Figure that out and then we can start talking about teams.

  30. I think he meant to say he thinks Dez will be a greeter at WalMart.

    Sure, he could be a good receiver. The problem is you have Dez’s six-year old alter ego roaming the sidelines having a meltdown whenever the QB doesn’t throw him the ball on every play. That’s the reason he’s still looking for a job. Oh, and the fact he turned down the only offer he had because he’s…..well, he’s Dez.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!