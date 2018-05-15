Jason Witten thinks Dez Bryant will be a Packer

Getty Images

The most famous catch of Dez Bryant‘s career was a non-catch in Green Bay. Now he may get many more chances to catch passes in Green Bay.

That’s the word from former teammate Jason Witten, who said on Adam Schefter’s podcast that he’s expecting Bryant to end up with the Packers.

“I think he’s going to end up going to the Green Bay Packers,” Witten said, via the Star-Telegram. “I think that’s a great spot for him. Aaron Rodgers, he throws that back-shoulder throw so well, and Dez [can have] great chemistry with a good quarterback that can put the ball wherever he wants.”

The Packers have already made two big changes to their passing game, with the departure of Jordy Nelson and the arrival of Jimmy Graham, and Witten thinks Bryant could be a huge plus.

“I still think Dez can still high-point the football as good as any other wide receiver in the National Football League,” Witten said. “You partner him up with Jimmy Graham and Aaron Rodgers, and I think that offense can put up a lot of points. . . . I think it’s a win-win for the Packers.”

Bryant has not drawn much interest since the Cowboys cut him. Perhaps the Packers are the team to give his career a second act.