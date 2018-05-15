Jets set visit with free agent safety Kenny Vaccaro

Getty Images

The safety market has been relatively quiet this offseason, but Kenny Vaccaro is starting to generate some interest.

Vaccaro’s next scheduled visit is with the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. He just visited the Colts and has previously visited the Dolphins, so Vaccaro seems to be drawing interest.

Only seven of the players in our Free Agent Top 100 remain unsigned, and most of them are safeties. Vaccaro, the No. 27 player overall, is the highest-ranked unsigned player. Also unsigned are safeties Tre Boston, Eric Reid and Tyvon Branch.

Vaccaro is drawing enough interest that he could sign soon, which may help set the market for the position and get other safeties signed.