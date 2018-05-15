Lane Johnson still miffed at Patriots

Getty Images

Not long after the Super Bowl, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson had plenty to say about the Patriots. More than three months later, he still has things to say.

“Here’s what pissed me off,” Johnson said on Steve Austin’s podcast, via ESPN.com. “The Patriots, obviously, I respect their coach, I respect Bill [Belichick], I respect Tom Brady, but just because the way that they won the Super Bowls, the Patriot Way, is that how everybody else is supposed to do the same thing? No, it’s not. And that’s what I got mad at, the arrogance by them.

“There was obviously some stuff behind closed doors. Their owner talking sh-t to our owner. Bill talking sh-t to our head coach before the game. I’m not going to say it, but a lot of sh-t kind [of] built up to that, and I just got tired of hearing about it, man, to be honest.”

It’s unclear why Johnson would claim that Robert Kraft was “talking sh-t” to Jeffrey Lurie or that Belichick was “talking sh-t” to Doug Pederson. Whatever the reason or basis for that contention, beating the Patriots on the biggest stage in sports wasn’t enough for Johnson, because he’s still holding a grudge.