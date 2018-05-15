Lions wrap up draft class contracts by signing Tracy Walker

Getty Images

The Lions have their entire 2017 draft class under contract.

The lone holdout was third-round pick Tracy Walker, but the team announced on Tuesday that he has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. The other five picks all signed as rookie minicamp got underway last Friday.

Walker was a four-year starter at Louisiana-Lafayette and came to Detroit with the 82nd overall pick. He’ll dive into the mix for playing time on the back end of Detroit’s defense as well as on special teams after General Manager Bob Quinn highlighted his versatility in a post-draft press conference.

The Lions also claimed tackle Adam Bisnowaty off of waivers from the Giants. Bisnowaty was a sixth-round pick last year. Offensive lineman Brian Kendrick was waived after signing with the team over the weekend.