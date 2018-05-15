Malik Hooker returns to field Tuesday, taking another step in his rehab

Getty Images

Colts safety Malik Hooker was on the field Tuesday for the first time in his recovery from a major knee injury, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports. Video shows Hooker back pedaling and cutting, another step in his rehab.

He will miss the entire offseason program for a second year. Last season, Hooker needed surgeries to repair a torn labrum and a hernia.

Hooker tore his ACL and his MCL in an October 22 game against the Jaguars during his rookie season.

The 15th overall pick in 2017, Hooker played in seven games with six starts. He made three interceptions and four pass breakups.