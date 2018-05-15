Malik Jefferson ignored advisory committee’s recommendation to return to school

Getty Images

The College Advisory Committee recommended Malik Jefferson return to the University of Texas. He threw away the papers.

“It’s not really good feedback,” Jefferson said, via Max Olson of The Athletic. “If a guy wants to come out early, they have to make a decision on their own. Really, if you’re not like a top-10 guy coming out early, it’s just up in the air from there. You just don’t know. Anything can happen.”

The Bengals made the linebacker a third-round pick. Jefferson has no doubt he could have gone higher next year, but he doesn’t believe the CAC accurately reflects the entire league’s judgment of him.

“You say stay in school, but a kid wants to better himself and his future,” Jefferson said. “So you can be making money for the university, struggling, trying to eat dining hall food, waking up early, having to go through extreme pressures and not getting paid for none of that. Or you can not go to school, just play football all day, study film and get better and work out all day and max yourself out.”