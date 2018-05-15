Packers sign first-rounder Jaire Alexander

AP

Signing first round picks isn’t nearly as complicated as it used to be.

The Packers took care of their business Tuesday, announcing their deal with cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Packers traded up with the Seahawks to take the cornerback from Louisville 18th overall, then doubled down by using their second-rounder on cornerback Josh Jackson.

They needed the help as they try to rebuild a defense under new coordinator Mike Pettine, and giving him two talented cover players is a good place to start.