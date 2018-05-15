Rams add six undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Rams have added six more undrafted rookies to the roster with organized team activities on tap.

One of the new faces is quarterback Luis Perez, who won the Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II’s top player while helping Texas A&M-Commerce to the Division II title last season. Perez will be joined by Kent State running back Nick Holley, who also played some quarterback in college before missing most of last season with a torn ACL.

Colorado safety Afolabi Laguda, Southeastern Oklahoma State tight end Codey McElroy, Oklahoma safety Steven Parker and Rice defensive end Brian Womac round out the group of players joining the Rams.

The Rams also announced that they have waived linebacker Carlos Thompson. Thompson played three games last year and got a start in Week 17 against the 49ers.