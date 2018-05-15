Rams claim Larry Rose off waivers

Getty Images

The Rams claimed running back Larry Rose off waivers from Tennessee.

The New Mexico State product signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent and participated in their rookie minicamp.

Rose was one of New Mexico State’s most productive running backs in recent history. He was a third-team All-American in 2015, along with winning the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year for his impressive sophomore campaign.

In four college seasons, Rose gained 4,563 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns on 771 carries.

Los Angeles’ current roster now stands at 90 players.