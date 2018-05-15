Rams waive 2017 sixth-rounder Sam Rogers, sign two undrafted rookies

Getty Images

All eight of the Rams’ 2017 draft picks opened the offseason on the team’s roster, but one of them won’t be there for the rest of the offseason program.

The Rams announced on Tuesday that fullback Sam Rogers has been placed on waivers. Rogers was one of two sixth-round picks for the team last year and spent the season on the practice squad. The Rams also waived running back Lenard Tillery.

They filled the roster spots with a pair of undrafted free agents. Defensive tackle Dalton Keene was the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year at Illinois State last season and safety Charles Williams is coming off an 80-tackle season at Louisville.

With Keene and Williams in the fold, the Rams now have 16 undrafted rookies on the roster along with 11 players selected in last month’s draft.