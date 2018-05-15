Ravens sign defensive end Da’Sean Downey

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens signed undrafted free agent defensive end Da’Sean Downey on Monday.

Downey recorded 58 tackles with 20 tackles for loss and six sacks last year at FCS Massachusetts. He appeared in 40 games with 11 career sacks during his college career. He was named a first-team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference selection as a senior.

Baltimore has also added defensive ends Myles Humphrey and Christian LaCouture as undrafted free agent signings in the last two weeks since the NFL Draft.