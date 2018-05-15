Ravens will lower concession prices at M&T Bank Stadium

Getty Images

When the Falcons opened their new stadium in 2017, they set concession prices lower than they had been at the Georgia Dome and saw good results on a couple of fronts.

They got good PR out of the move because food and drinks would cost less on games and then saw their fans spend enough on the cheaper eats that, per Darren Rovell of ESPN, they wound up seeing a 16 percent rise in revenues on concession items. Those results made it inevitable that other teams would think about following suit and one of them will announce plans to do that this week.

The Ravens will hold a press conference on Thursday to announce lower prices on concessions at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti suggested that such a move could be coming at his end-of-season press conference.

How much cheaper it will be to eat and drink at Ravens games remains to be seen, but it won’t be a great surprise if other teams choose a similar route given Atlanta’s successful foray into moderating prices inside the stadium.