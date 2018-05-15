Report: Lowell Lotulelei retiring from football

Getty Images

Utah nose tackle Lowell Lotulelei was one of eight players to sign with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent immediately following the draft earlier this month.

However, Lotulelei’s NFL career has turned out to be rather brief. According to Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com, Lotulelei informed the Broncos of his intention to retire from playing football. Instead, Lotulelei intends to pursue a coaching career instead.

Denver waived Lotulelei on Monday.

According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, Lotulelei returned the $15,000 he received as a signing bonus to the Broncos upon informing them of his decision to walk away from the game.