Report: Packers not expected to sign Dez Bryant

Getty Images

Jason Witten thinks Dez Bryant is going to sign with the Packers, but Witten was hired by ESPN to be an analyst, not a reporter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are not expected to sign Bryant.

The Packers did have some interest in Bryant when he was first released by the Cowboys, according to the report. But after the Packers drafted wide receiver J'Mon Moore in the fourth round, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth round, that interest waned.

Bryant has had a hard time finding any team willing to sign him. Although he was once among the league’s elite receivers, his production has declined of late, and he hasn’t always been known as the easiest player to get along with, which could scare some teams off. He still has a couple months before training camps open to find a team.