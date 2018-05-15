Report: Patriots restructure Phillip Dorsett’s contract

Getty Images

Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett agreed to a reduction in the roster bonus due the fifth day of training camp, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Dorsett’s roster bonus dropped from $450,000 to $150,000, but he now can earn $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $150,000 in reception incentives.

The Patriots declined Dorsett’s fifth-year option, making this a contract year for the former first-round pick.

Dorsett, whom the Patriots acquired from the Colts in the Jacoby Brissett deal, appeared in 15 games for New England last season and caught 12 passes for 194 yards and no touchdowns.