Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend will testify that she lied to police about him

Getty Images

The ex-girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is prepared to testify under oath that she was lying when she told police that he assaulted her.

That’s the word from attorney Stephanie Rickard, who told the Sacramento Bee that her client, Elissa Ennis, will appear in court on Thursday and testify that she was lying when she said Foster hit her.

Ennis was injured when police arrived to take her statement, but she now says she suffered those injuries in a fight with another woman, not with Foster.

It is unclear whether prosecutors will still attempt to pursue charges against Foster. He faces three felony charges, one for domestic violence, one for attempting to prevent Ennis from reporting a crime, and one for possessing an assault weapon. He could still face legal jeopardy for the assault weapon, even if prosecutors do not move forward on the two other charges.

Meanwhile, Ennis could face charges for lying to police, although a legal analyst contacted by the Sacramento Bee said prosecutors are unlikely to pursue such charges.