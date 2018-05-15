Ryan Tannehill expected to have “little or no limitations” during OTAs

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill is expected to have “little or no limitations” when the Dolphins begin organized team activities next week, Armando Salguero reports. Still, the Dolphins likely use caution with the starting quarterback, giving backups Brock Osweiler and David Fales more work.

Tannehill, 29, has not attempted a regular-season pass since December 11, 2016. He partially tore his ACL in the final month of 2016 and then further tore the same ligament in a training camp practice last year.

The Dolphins are optimistic and enthusiastic about Tannehill’s return.

“It’s been impressive to watch Ryan really throw the football and the command he has of the offense,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said, via Salguero. “The 2016 season, he had such a good year. For me, the first thing I did was turn on the [2017] OTAs and the training camp right before he got hurt and got to watch how much improvement and how much jump he had taken in Year 2, and it was unfortunate that he got hurt because obviously the offense was affected by it.”