Salt Lake City gets fourth AAF franchise

Getty Images

With legalized gambling, people will want (need) more games on which to bet. Enter the Alliance of American Football.

The fledgling spring league has announced its fourth franchise, to be headquartered in Salt Lake City. Via the Associated Press, a coach will be named later.

Orlando, Atlanta, and Memphis will host the other three franchises. Salt Lake City’s team will play at Rice Eccles Stadium.

The AAF plans to launch next February, with a 10-week regular season and two rounds of playoffs.