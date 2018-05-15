Seahawks sign Jamarco Jones, Alex McGough

Getty Images

The Seahawks have signed two more members of their 2017 draft class.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the team has agreed to deals with fifth-round tackle Jamarco Jones and seventh-round quarterback Alex McGough. They now have five of their nine picks under contract.

Jones was the 168th overall pick after closing out his career at Ohio State. Jones made 27 starts at left tackle for the Buckeyes and will try to help a Seahawks offensive line that’s been a perpetual problem area over the last couple of years.

McGough is one of three quarterbacks on the Seahawks roster and will spend the coming months making his case for a continued spot in the organization. Austin Davis is currently the only other reserve option behind Russell Wilson.