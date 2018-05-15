Sean McVay optimistic about signing Aaron Donald to long-term deal

Getty Images

The Rams are optimistic they can get a long-term extension done with defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Rams coach Sean McVay said that he and Donald are trading texts, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media reports.

“He’s responding more than he was at this time last year, so that’s what I feel good about,” McVay said, via Siciliano.

Rams General Manager Les Snead allowed last month that Donald is “on the verge of being the highest-paid defensive player in football.” Broncos linebacker Von Miller currently has that title, with a $114.5 million deal that pays him $19.083 million per season.

Donald, 26, is the reigning defensive player of the year after making 11 sacks last season.