Sports betting may force NFL to use full-time officials, enhanced replay

Posted by Mike Florio on May 15, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL knows that it will never get every call right. With sports betting now available for any state that wants to adopt it, the NFL soon will have to try harder.

Both reality and perception will be important in this regard, with a compelling need to eradicate mistakes by officials and an even more compelling need to create the impression that the NFL is doing everything possible to eradicate mistakes by officials. For starters, the NFL will need full-time officials, across the board.

The process toward employing officials on a full-time basis already has begun. Eventually, all will need to be full-time employees, given the reality that for any mistake made by a part-time official, the argument will be, “A full-time official wouldn’t have made that mistake.”

And while there’s a practical limit to the number of calls that will be gotten right, it must seem to the neutral observer that the league is trying. Having a full complement of full-time officials cries out, “We’re trying as hard as we can.”

That may not be enough. To the extent that mistakes can be rectified via expanded replay review, the league will have to be willing to consider doing it. And the league also should seriously consider something I’ve suggested for several years now — the use of a video official who is part of the crew, who monitors the action away from the field via the various camera angles, and who communicates directly to the referee when the video reveals that a mistake is about to be made by the on-field crew, ensuring that the pre-replay call is as accurate as possible.

The league may argue that these enhancements justify the so-called “integrity fee” that all sports leagues hope to shake from the states that adopt sports wagering. The response should be that this isn’t about “integrity,” it’s about competence.

The NFL has tolerated something less that absolute competence and performance by employing part-time officials, many of whom otherwise have full-time jobs. The NFL has done that because, quite frankly, it’s far cheaper this way. The cheaper route won’t be an option when millions of dollars will be legally changing hands every week based on the outcome of games.

In the past, a bad beat caused by officials would from time to time create a ruckus, like when former NFL referee Scott Green made a mistake at the end of a Chargers-Steelers game in 2008. With legalized gambling, that ruckus quickly could become a full-blown inquisition. And if enough of those happen, Congress could make the NFL’s worst nightmare come to fruition by creating a federal agency that oversees all American professional sports.

So, no, this isn’t about integrity. This is about the NFL finally having a clear, pressing reason to do what it should have been doing all along: Striving to get every call right in every game, with no tolerance for the concept of human error.

23 responses to “Sports betting may force NFL to use full-time officials, enhanced replay

  1. I’m close to wanting to eliminate replay entirely.

    Just let the refs get it right or get it wrong. If they get it right – Great. If they get it wrong – Them’s the breaks.

    I used to love replay. The NFL can’t seem to figure it out though. Reviews are getting longer rather than shorter. They don’t seem to want to just give the authority to a group up in the booth who can radio down to the ref to explain the situation before he needs to waddle his 75-year-old butt on over to the sideline to look at a 13″ tablet. The guys upstairs could get the call right before the ref even made it to the sideline.

    Nah – We can’t have that. It needs to be the ref who determines the result of the play on a 13″ tablet while millions wait for his expertise that no one else could possibly have.

    Again, it’s getting to the point where it was better in the 80’s. If the ref blew a call everyone knew it…and everyone lived with it. World kept spinning.

  3. No. It is a game officiated by humans. The NFL has room for improvement in its officiating, but “no tolerance for the concept of human error” is not realistic.

  7. I don’t understand that. Why would the NFL have to change anything? It is already the most bet sport and it’s been working fine in Vegas for years.

  8. If the new gambling relaxation forces the NFL to adapt full-time officiating then that’s great news.

    Although in truth this has been needed since at least as far back as the merger. It’s well established that the present moonlighting officials are inept at what they do on Sundays and it’s made worse by the fact that they have no real accountability for their foul-ups.

  10. Now that has occurred, we need to .

    Good way to take a tired rant and breathe some life into it.
    “This isn’t a recycled gripe, this is timely!!”

  11. “Just let the refs get it right or get it wrong. If they get it right – Great. If they get it wrong – Them’s the breaks.”

    The problem with that is the proliferation of DVRs and that millions of fans already re-run bad call in frame by frame HD resolution looking for any hint of a mistake so they can scream cheating and game fixing by the league or a given team.

    At least with replay it helps the refs get bad calls overturned sometimes though not all the time.

    We’ve already seen many catches and plays overturned because of a so called “bobble” which occurred in a single 1/30th of a second frame when they should never have been overturned. Its the 2 edged sword of technology. Its great to have that high res beautiful picture on your TV. At the same time it is so high res that slowed down what in most of history would never have been considered a problem suddenly becomes a “bobble” and negates a play that should not be negated.

  14. Certainly with the added revenue from gaming the NFL could add more full time officials, address the human error aspect, and require regular eye tests. Most likely many states will cap the amount that can be wagered so to avoid upset fans. The biggest issues will be pregame gaming odds and services predicting guaranteed winners. The only winner in this whole decision will be NFL owners getting more revenue. Individual states won’t use any money from the gaming decision correctly . Can you just see the mess Jerry Brown would create in California working to get this set up and successful.

  realtruthteller100 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    gambleing is a sin
    —————————————

    Gambling is a vice; poor spelling is a sin.

  16. So full time referees will be better? They will not be allowed to have other jobs, so maybe they spend that extra time studying the rules, but they aren’t going to have better eyesight and the guy in the replay booth was already full time. Maybe the extra time will be spent practicing flag throwing. This is just window dressing, not better officiating.

  17. Generally, Vegas and the books do not care one iota who wins a game. They get the vig and use the loser’s money to pay the winner’s. It doesn’t always work out that way but close enough for the casinos that even in the big picture (those weekends when lots of big favorites cover) are even out by many more weekends when the big favorites do not cover. The only people crying about this is reporters that like to stir up page hits.

  ncphinsfan says:
    May 15, 2018 at 4:16 pm
    realtruthteller100 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    gambleing is a sin
    —————————————

    Gambling is a vice; poor spelling is a sin.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————-

    That’s how Joe Namath would say it (and probably spell it, too).

  20. I say give it back to the officials and get rid of slow motion on replays. The whole point of replay is to fix obvious mistakes. If its not obvious at full speed, its not obvious.

    No more 100x zoom and 1/100 slow motion.

  21. So now when you go watch a game for a relaxing sunday afternoon with your friends or your wife you not only have to deal with fantasy stooges screaming and yelling you have to deal with the 25 dollar bettors.

  22. They better get it right after this.
    Or Vito “The Leg Breaker” will show up on some refs door step.

Leave a Reply

