Steve Wilks: Cardinals “feel good” about Christian Kirk

Arizona coach Steve Wilks confirmed what the team’s statement said Monday about Christian Kirk‘s arrest: The Cardinals knew about the receiver’s arrest, conducted their own investigation and felt comfortable enough with what they found to draft Kirk in the second round.

“Well, I’m not going to go indulge in what he told us, but I will say this, we knew about it,” Wilks said Tuesday, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “We did our own independent research on it, and we felt very good about the information that we received and that’s why we moved forward in really drafting him. As I stated before, we want to bring in great character guys, and I think Christian is one of those guys. I think the situation is going to resolve itself here in a couple of months. And with it still being an on-going legal issue, I’m not going to go into it any further than that.”

Kirk was arrested in February, charged with damaging property and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior for throwing rocks at cars outside the Waste Management Phoenix Open.