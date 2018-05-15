Steve Wilks: “Pretty exciting” to have David Johnson back out there

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said he didn’t want to get “too excited” about how anyone looks at this point in the calendar, but he sounded pretty happy about how one key player looked during the first organized team activity of the offseason.

That player is running back David Johnson, who missed all but a handful of snaps last season due to a wrist injury suffered during the first week of the regular season. According to Wilks, Johnson put some of that pent-up energy to good use on Tuesday.

“He looked outstanding today,” Wilks said, via Mike Jurecki on Twitter. “It’s good to have him back out there just flying around. The things that he’s doing right now is pretty exciting.”

As Wilks said, you can’t make too much out of what goes on in May but a little excitement is understandable given Johnson’s importance to Arizona’s chances and the long stretch they went without seeing him on the field.