Terrance West visited Colts on Tuesday

Getty Images

Running back Terrance West continues to look for a job. He visited the Colts on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He visited the Eagles last week.

West, 27, appeared in only five games for the Ravens last season before injuring his quadriceps on October 8. Alex Collins became the lead back in West’s absence last season, making West an inactive on game day upon his return.

The Colts drafted running backs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins but still could use depth.

West has 1,816 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in his career, having spent time with Cleveland, Tennessee and Baltimore.