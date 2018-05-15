Terrance Williams continues to rehab from foot surgery

Getty Images

Terrance Williams remains out of the offseason program while rehabbing from a broken foot.

The Cowboys receiver underwent surgery in February.

“He has not been involved in the teaching sessions yet,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s been out there. He’s been working on the side with our trainers and our strength coaches. It seems like he’s on schedule to do everything that everyone anticipates him to be able to do. He’s in good spirits. I think he’s just waiting and waiting for that chance to get back out there. But he’s certainly engaged, and he’s doing all the right things.”

Williams caught 58 passes for 568 yards but scored no touchdowns for the first time in his five seasons. The Cowboys are planning for a receiver-by-committee after cutting Dez Bryant. They signed Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns in free agency and drafted Michael Gallup in the third round.